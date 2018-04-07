IPL 2018: These Bollywood stars are slated to perform at Wankhede

The opening ceremony of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League to be held at Wankhede Stadium today will have some of Bollywood's biggest names under the Churchgate sky



Jacqueline Fernandez

Varun Dhawan

Hottie Jacqueline Fernandez is set to light up the evening with her dance moves during the ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 6:15 pm.



Hrithik Roshan

The others who will rock the stage before the start of Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians match are actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva.



Tamannaah Bhatia rehearsed their moves yesterday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Meanwhile, singer Mika Singh is expected to belt out some of his latest chartbusters. Fernandez, Roshan, Bhatia and Prabhu Deva were seen rehearsing with dancers courtesy the Shiamak Davar group.

