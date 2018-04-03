IPL 2018: Tom Curran replaces injured Mitchell Starc at Kolkata Knight Riders

Earlier, Starc was ruled out of the IPL after sustaining a stress fracture in his leg. He was subsequently also ruled out of Australia's fourth and final Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, which began on Friday



England seamer Tom Curran has been called in the Kolkata Knight Riders' squad as a replacement for injured Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc for the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, Starc was ruled out of the IPL after sustaining a stress fracture in his leg. He was subsequently also ruled out of Australia's fourth and final Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, which began on Friday.

In Starc's absence, Curran has been bought for Rs 1.62 crore by the Kolkata-based franchise after he went unsold at the IPL Player's auction that took place in Bengaluru in January. The 23-year-old made his T20I debut against South Africa last year and is known to be a proven performer in shorter formats. The 11th edition of the IPL will start from April 7. Kolkata Knight Riders are scheduled to play their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8.

