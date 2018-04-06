IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dwayne Bravo and other heroes over 10 long years

mid-day features Orange and Purple Cap winners from the last 10 editions as Season 11 of IPL begins tomorrow

Indian Premier League 2018 is all set to kick off with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on a returning Chennai Super Kings on 8 April. We look back at some of the record holders over the first 10 seasons.

Orange Cap (highest run-scorer)

Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 2008

Matches 11, Runs 616, Highest 115, Average 68.44, 100s 1, 50s 5



The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) justified its tag of giving youngsters a chance to showcase their talent. Shaun Marsh impressed the Australian selectors in this season. He scored 616 runs, including one hundred, at an impressive average of 68.44. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) entered the semi-finals before losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The left-handed batsman was awarded with an international T20 and an ODI debut against West Indies, immediately after the IPL.

Matthew Hayden (CSK) 2019

Matches 12, Runs 572, Highest 89, Average 52.00, 100s 0, 50s 5



Months after retiring from international cricket, Matthew Hayden proved that T20 cricket is not just only for youngsters. Hayden, 37 then, accumulated 572 runs, which included 60 fours and 22 sixes. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reached the semis before going down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Johannesburg.

Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 2010

Matches 15, Runs 618, Highest 89*, Average 47.53, 100s 1, 50s 5



After failing to enter the knockouts in the first two editions, Mumbai Indians (MI) couldn’t have asked for anything better than their skipper leading from the front. Sachin Tendulkar, who piled up 618 runs, smashed 86 fours and three sixes in this edition. MI won 10 out of their 14 league games. His fighting 48 off 45 balls went in vain as MI lost the final to CSK by 22 runs.

Chris Gayle (RCB) 2011 & 12

Matches 12 & 15, Runs 608 & 733, Highest 107 & 128*, Average 67.55 & 61.08, 100s 2 & 1, 50s 3 & 7



After failing to impress in his first two seasons at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chris Gayle, who was written off in the fourth edition, was bought as a replacement for Aussie Dirk Nannes by RCB. The West Indian lived up to his ‘big-hitter’ tag and smashed 44 sixes. Gayle broke several records, including achieving the highest strike rate in a single IPL edition — 183.13. He continued his form in the next season and scored 733 runs, which included a quickfire, match-winning 128* off just 62 balls against Delhi Daredevils (DD). Gayle’s belligerent knocks were not good enough for RCB to claim the title.

Michael Hussey (CSK) 2013

Matches 17, Runs 733, Highest 95, Average 52.35, 100s 0, 50s 6



CSK’S Michael Hussey began his IPL 2008 campaign with an unbeaten ton. However, he could feature in just four matches due to his commitment with the Oz team. In 2013, months after his international retirement, Mr Cricket played in all 17 games for the yellow brigade and scored 733 runs. In the final, though, he scored just one as CSK failed to chase MI’s 149-run target.

Robin Uthappa (KKR) 2014

Matches 16, Runs 660, Highest 83*, Average 44.00, 100s 0, 50s 5



The seventh edition of the IPL proved to be the perfect platform for Robin Uthappa to impress the national selectors. The wicketkeeper-batsman was handed with an ODI recall for the first time in six years, thanks to his notable show in the IPL. His impressive showing proved good enough for Kolkata Knight Riders to enter the final. The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise claimed their second IPL trophy this year.

David Warner (SRH) 2015 & 17

Matches 14 & 14, Runs 562 & 641, Highest 91 & 126, Average 43.23 & 58.27, 100s 0 & 1, 50s 7 & 4



David Warner was given the responsibility of leading Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2015 edition and the Aussie opener didn’t disappoint. He went on to score 562 runs in 14 games. However, he couldn’t take SRH into the knockouts. He was in great form once again in IPL-10 and smashed 641 runs in 14 games to take SRH into the Top 4.

Virat Kohli (RCB) 2016

Matches 16, Runs 973, Highest 113, Average 81.08, 100s 4, 50s 7



India skipper Virat Kohli was in the form of his life this season. He scored 973 runs — the most in a single edition of the IPL till date. Kohli’s two centuries in the last six IPL league games helped RCB win five off their last six games which helped them seal a place in the play-offs. Chasing 209 in the final, his 35-ball 54 went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the thrilling game by eight runs to SRH.

Purple Cap (highest wicket-taker)

Sohail Tanvir (RR) 2008

Matches 11, Wickets 22, Best 6-14, Economy 6.46



The inaugural edition saw Pakistan players feature for the first and last time in the IPL. While batsmen were in full swing, thrashing bowlers all over the park, Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sohail Tanvir proved that bowlers too could make a mark. Tanvir dominated the opening edition and claimed 22 wickets at a superb economy rate of 6.46. His efforts helped RR win their first IPL title. Ironically, it was Tanvir who hit the winnings runs in the final against CSK.

RP Singh (DC) 2009

Matches 16, Wickets 23, Best 4-22, Economy 6.98



It was proved for the second consecutive year that though T20 is a game dominated by batsmen, the bowlers too can help their team win matches. This time it was Deccan Chargers (DC) pacer RP Singh, who, with 23 wickets, helped them win the title in South Africa. The Uttar Pradesh pacer’s 1-16 off four overs proved decisive in the final against RCB. DC lifted the title for the first time.

Pragyan Ojha (DC) 2009

Matches 16, Wickets 21, Best 3-26, Economy 7.29



It was again a DC bowler who dominated the Purple Cap for the second consecutive edition. Spinner Pragyan Ojha’s 21 scalps helped DC qualify for the semi-finals. Ojha also earned a place in the playing XI for India’s ODI team after 15 months.

Lasith Malinga (MI) 2011

Matches 16, Wickets 28, Best 5-13, Economy 5.95



Lasith Malinga became everyone’s favourite at MI not only for his curly hair and unorthodox bowling style, but also for his yorkers and wicket-taking abilities. The Sri Lankan right-arm pacer, who was the second most economical bowler (5.95) in 2011 after Pune Warriors’ Rahul Sharma (minimum 50 overs), was influential in taking MI to Qualifier Two before they lost to RCB.

Morne Morkel (DD) 2012

Matches 16, Wickets 25, Best 4-20, Economy 7.19



After playing his first two seasons for RR where he failed to pick up any wickets in four matches, lanky South African pacer Morne Morkel was bought by Delhi Daredevils (DD) for the 2011 season where he claimed only 13 wickets from 11 matches. DD finished at the bottom of the table. However, Morkel ticked all boxes in the 2012 season. He claimed 25 wickets and helped his side finish on top of the table. Delhi Daredevils reached the qualifiers.

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 2013 & 15

Matches 18 & 17, Wickets 32 & 26, Best 4-42 & 3-22, Economy 7.95 & 8.14



West Indies champion all-rounder had a successful 2013 season, where he picked 32 wickets — the most by any bowler in a single IPL season. Bravo’s figures of 4-42 against MI was not enough for CSK to clinch the title. He was ruled out of the 2014 season after injuring his shoulder in the first game. He claimed 26 wickets in 2015 to win the purple cap for the second time. This time, CSK lost the final to MI again.

Mohit Sharma (CSK) 2014

Matches 16, Wickets 23, Best 4-14, Economy 8.39



Appearing in his second IPL season, Haryana pacer Mohit Sharma was well-equipped with his back-of-the-hand slower balls which caused trouble for many batsmen. Mohit claimed 23 wickets which included a match-winning 4-14 against MI in a league match. However, Virender Sehwag’s quickfire 112 off 58 balls in Qualifier Two knocked CSK out of the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 2016 & 17

Matches 17 & 14, Wickets 23 & 26, Best 4-29 & 5-19, Economy 7.42 & 7.05



The backbone of the current Indian bowling line-up in all three formats, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieved remarkable success in the 2016 and 2017 editions. Bhuvi proved his worth in the death overs by bagging the Purple Cap for two consecutive seasons. His performances helped SRH clinch the title for the first time in 2016.

