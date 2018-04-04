IPL 2018: Washington Sundar gives more options to RCB, says Yuzvendra Chahal

The only person who stood out with the ball was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who, thanks to his consistent success for RCB, went on to gain a place in the Indian team



That the Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled with their bowling in the last few years is a well known fact. The only person who stood out with the ball was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who, thanks to his consistent success for RCB, went on to gain a place in the Indian team. This season promises to be different for Chahal, RCB’s chief wicket-taker for some years now.



While he looks all set to continue doing well, that he will have young Washington Sundar for company, should make things even better. “We have a good team with a good bowling line up, be it spinners or medium pacers,” Chahal said. Chahal seemed glad to have Sundar’s company. “We bowled together in the Tri-Nation T20 series in Sri Lanka. He bowled in the Powerplay and I bowled in the middle overs. So we have more options. Earlier, I used to bowl in the Powerplay. Now we have one more who can bowl in the Powerplay. So we have more options,” said Chahal.

