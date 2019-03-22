IPL 2019: A look at the top big-hitters this season

ipl-news

As the much-awaited IPL begins tomorrow, mid-day looks at the big-hitting batsmen from each of the eight franchises based on their leading strike rates

Chris Morris (DC)

Strike Rate: 166.66

Matches: 52, Runs: 485,

Balls faced: 291, HS: 82*

Having been left out of the South African squad for the home ODI series against Sri Lanka means Chris Morris is not likely to make the World Cup squad as well. A good performance at the IPL though can change that equation and he will be hungrier than ever for those big shots that saw him bag a million dollar contract in the 2016 edition.

Krunal Pandya (MI)

Strike Rate: 153.91

Matches: 39, Runs: 708,

Balls faced: 460, HS: 86

A recent social media video, during a practice session for MI, showed him being set a target of scoring 10 runs off 3 balls in a match-like simulation. After a first-ball dot, he hammered two sixes to overachieve the mark and prove he's in good touch in the run-up to IPL-12. His ability to contain the opposition with the ball is an added bonus.

Andre Russell (KKR)

Strike Rate: 177.29

Matches: 50, Runs: 890,

Balls faced: 502, HS: 88*

Andre Russell will always be remembered for his unbeaten 20-ball 43 (3x4, 4x6) as West Indies chasing down India's massive 192-2 in the World T20 semi-final at the Wankhede, in 2016. His role as a finisher will be key for KKR once again, who will also be expecting him to deliver with the ball.

AB de Villiers (RCB)

Strike rate: 150.93

Matches: 141, Runs: 3953,

Balls faced: 2619, HS: 133*

He's known as Mr 360 for his ability to hit the ball to different corners of the ground and with all his energies now focussed only on the shortest version of the game given his international retirement last year, the IPL becomes his primary platform to perform. Last year, he scored a mammoth 480 runs at an average of 53.33, with a strike rate of 174.54 for RCB.

Chris Gayle (KXIP)

Strike rate: 150.71

Matches: 112, Runs: 3994,

Balls faced: 2650, HS: 175*

If form is any indicator, Chris Gayle is on fire, having massacred the English bowlers in the recently-concluded ODI series at home. He hammered a world record 39 sixes in the five-match ODI series. Having not been picked in the initial rounds of the IPL auction last year, the Universal Boss, playing for Kings XI Punjab, proved a point to his critics by scoring 368 runs including one century.

Shane Watson (CSK)

Strike Rate: 141.20

Matches: 117, Runs: 3177,

Balls faced: 2250, HS: 117*

The Player of the Match in last year's IPL final which CSK won remains in prime form till date. Recently, he was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the Pakistan Super League, which his team, Quetta Gladiators won. He tallied a massive 430 runs in 12 games there.

Yusuf Pathan (SRH)

Strike rate: 144.08

Matches: 164, Runs: 3164,

Balls faced: 2196, HS: 100

A strong striker of the ball, Yusuf Pathan is a key member of the middle-order that makes SRH one of the favourties to win IPL-12. Possessing almost all the shots in the book, Pathan only needs to ensure he spends some more time out in the middle. With him around, SRH will more often than not, set up big totals or comfortably chase down any target.

Jos Buttler (RR)

Strike Rate: 150.56

Matches: 37, Runs: 1075,

Balls faced: 714, HS: 95*

The Englishman scored five consecutive half centuries opening the batting for RR at the last IPL. And the form is intact given he made a 77-ball 150 in the Grenada ODI against the Windies. A vital cog in the England line-up as they prepare to host the ICC World Cup soon after the IPL, RR will hope their Buttler can serve up a run feast once again.

