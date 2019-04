IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

ipl-news

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Ajinkya Rahane

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings. Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was Rajasthan's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, an IPL statement said.

Rajasthan lost their third match by eight runs against Chennai, who registered their third consecutive victory in this season on Sunday. The Rahane-led side will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Also read: IPL 2019: Hat-trick hero Sam Curran steals victory for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that his team can't afford to lose another game after suffering three consecutive defeats in the IPL. Stokes said there was no point in looking back and focus on the upcoming games because if they lose the next two, bouncing back could be beyond Royals' reach.

Also read: Twitter hails MS Dhoni after match-winning knock and cool captaincy versus Rajasthan Royals

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI