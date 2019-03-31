IPL 2019: All eyes on Chennai pitch as defending champs take on Rajasthan Royals

ipl-news

Not known to make too many changes to the playing XI, it remains to be seen if CSK continue to play with just three overseas players, thereby keeping South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in the reserves

CSK skipper MS Dhoni

The focus will be on the pitch, which came in for severe criticism after the IPL opener, when Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their second home game here today.

The tournament opener saw Royal Challengers Bangalore being shot out for 70, a target that CSK achieved in the 18th over to win by seven wickets. But the slowness of the track drew criticism from both the captains — MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

It will interesting to see how the pitch behaves today. Meanwhile, CSK has started the season with two straight wins and will look to keep the momentum going. After beating Bangalore, they rode on a team effort to prevail over Delhi Capitals in their second outing.

