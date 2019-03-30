IPL 2019: Ashish Nehra is Yuvraj Singh's 4 AM friend

ipl-news

In a fun session with the IPL broadcaster, Yuvraj Singh revealed that he calls up Ashish Nehra in the middle of the night to have endless chat sessions.

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech (Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh is back on the pitch and he has started off really well for the Mumbai Indians. In his debut season for the franchise, Yuvraj Singh has already made a statement with a couple of quickfire knocks in the first two matches, where he was comfortably clearing the ropes with his willow.

In a fun video that Mumbai Indians released on their official Facebook page, Yuvraj Singh plays the 'Wheel of Fortune' where he reveals some interesting bits of his daily life.

On one occasion the ticker on the 'Wheel of Fortune' stopped on 'Who is your 4 AM friend?' to this Yuvraj Singh answered Ashish Nehra.

Yuvraj Singh revealed that Ashish Nehra is always awake in the middle of the night and is always available on call for a chat.

Yuvraj Singh also revealed that after finishing his commentary session daily, Ashish Nehra takes the 4 AM flight to go meet his family which resides in Goa. That is why he is awake throughout the night.

Yuvraj Singh will now feature in Mumbai Indians' third match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on March 30, 2019.

