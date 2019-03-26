IPL 2019: Baby Samaira comes to cheer dad Rohit Sharma

cricket

Samaira seemed pretty comfortable watching the match from mum Ritika Sajdeh's lap. Ritika posted this picture (left) on social media, alongside her brother Kunal, mother Tina and little Samaira

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's infant daughter Samaira garnered quite a bit of attention at MI's first Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma did not have the brightest of starts to his IPL 2019 campaign, scoring just 14 runs off 13 balls in Mumbai Indians chase of Delhi Capitals' mammoth target.

On the captaincy front as well, Rohit Sharma did not have the best outings as he was not able to control the runs while Rishabh Pant was blazing in the Delhi Capitals' innings. Rishabh Pant scored 78 not out from 27 balls.

