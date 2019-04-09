IPL 2019: Buddies day out in Mohali as Punjab beat SRH by six wickets

ipl-news

Karnataka mates Rahul and Mayank put on 114-run stand to help Punjab beat SRH by six wkts

Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul (right) and Mayank Agarwal during their IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali. Pic/AFP

Karnataka's KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, known to be best of friends on the domestic circuit, stitched a match-winning partnership of 114 runs to help Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets here yesterday.

Chasing Hyderabad's 150-4, which was set up by David Warner's fourth half century and a cameo by Deepak Hooda (three-ball 14), KXIP lost Chris Gayle (16) early, but Rahul (71 not out) and Agarwal (55) ensured the hosts sailed smoothly in their chase.

A few jitters however, were felt towards the end when Agarwal, David Miller and Mandeep Singh were dismissed in the space of eight runs. Rahul, however, kept his cool to see his team through. The victory helped KXIP take the third spot, while SRH slipped to fourth in the points table.

Earlier, opening the batting, Warner carried on his bat for an uncharacteristic 70 not out off 62 balls to anchor Sunrisers' innings but it was Hooda's unbeaten 14 off three deliveries that provided the late thrust to the visitors' innings. Warner struck six boundaries and one six during his knock, but it was Hooda who stole the limelight, smashing Mohammed Shami for two fours and one hit over the fence to pick up vital 15 runs off the last over.

Sunrisers suffered an early blow in the form of Jonny Bairstow (one) after being sent into bat. Bairstow failed to control a flick off Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-34) and Kings XI skipper R Ashwin took a smart catch at short midwicket in the second over. The early dismissal, together with some disciplined bowling from Kings XI, made life tough for Sunrisers.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates