IPL 2019: Can Virat Kohli's RCB stay alive in IPL as they take on the Mighty CSK?

The last time these two sides met was in the first match of the season. We witnessed a low scoring thrilling encounter wherein CSK's spinners spun a web and bowled out Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore for just 70 runs.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Later, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings chased the target down easily in 17.3 overs earning them the first win of the season.

CSK will welcome back their captain MS Dhoni who didn’t play their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhoni’s absence resulted in a surprising loss for the Super Kings and Dhoni will be aiming to turn their team's ship back on the winning road. While RCB also walks in to the game with a high morale as they won their second match against KKR in a high scoring encounter.

Battles to watch out for

Moeen Ali vs Deepak Chahar

Moeen Ali has been the game changer for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season with his consistent performances in all departments. He has been in great form with the bat scoring 50's and also contributing with the ball taking wickets at crucial junctions of the match. Deepak Chahar has been one of the best bowlers for CSK taking wickets and bowling economical spells throughout the tournament. It will be interesting to watch what the uncapped Indian pacer has in mind to restrict the in-form Moeen Ali

M S Dhoni vs Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has gathered quite a few fans among various international cricketers with his excellent bowling skills. A good spell against the in-form former Indian skipper will have a good reflection on his current IPL stint.

Head to Head

CSK have beaten RCB in all of their last 7 encounters and are expected to make it 8/8. While Virat Kohli will be looking forward to winning and break CSK's record of not losing 2 matches in succession since last year.

Expect a run-fest in tonight's match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight as we end this weekend with the most anticipated fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019.

