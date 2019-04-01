IPL 2019: Charged up after Super Over win, says Shreyas Iyer

Updated: Apr 01, 2019, 08:34 IST | Agencies

The Delhi Capitals secured a Super Over victory after faltering towards the end of their chase of 186 runs, which saw Prithvi Shaw top-score with 99 runs off just 55 balls

After securing an emphatic win in the Super Over against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, Delhi Capitals will face a resurging Kings XI Punjab here tonight. The home team also returned to winning ways on Saturday as they chased down Mumbai Indians' target of 177.

Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said their Super Over victory has charged the unit against Kings XI Punjab. "It's going to be a challenging match against them in their backyard. The boys are really charged up after the nail-biting victory against KKR and we are all gelling well together as a unit".

