IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings aim to break losing streak

MS Dhoni

Having lost two matches in a row, Chennai Super Kings would be under a bit of pressure when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad here today.

On Sunday, CSK faced a heart-wrenching one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing a "below par total" of 162, CSK lost their top four batsman inside the first four overs.

It was only MS Dhoni, who single-handedly brought them into the match and kept their hopes alive till the last ball of the inning. Despite two consecutive losses, CSK still sit pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 10 games.

However, they will like their top order to perform and secure a playoffs berth. But it will be a tough ask for them against SRH, who would be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad.

SRH, however, will be wary of the fact that today's game would be the last match for their in-form opener Jonny Bairstow, who will be leaving to attend England's training camp for the upcoming World Cup. Both David Warner and Bairstow have scored the bulk of the runs for the SRH and their middle-order has not performed — a fact well known to them and their opponents.

With five wins from nine games, the Kane Williamson-led side would want to continue with the winning momentum and move upwards in the points table.

Here's why MS Dhoni refused singles in 19th over vs RCB

MS Dhoni was at his menacing best during his CSK narrow one-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), here at the Chinnaswamy. By playing a vintage 84-run knock, which just came of 48 deliveries, Dhoni almost pulled off a miraculous chase on Sunday.

During the course of the chase, the former India skipper had categorically declined taking singles off three balls in the penultimate over when they needed 36 runs, preferring to keep strike than passing it on to new batsman Dwayne Bravo, who was at the other end.

