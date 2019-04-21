IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings value consistency factor on all fronts, says coach Stephen Fleming

ipl-news

Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming, who started as a CSK player before being appointed Head Coach, is one of the beneficiaries of the policy and is grateful for what it brings to the team

Stephen Fleming

The team from Chennai may as well be called Consistent Super Kings for that is CSK's main calling card. The one side in the IPL with true cricketing pedigree with the original owners India Cements being a long-time contributor to Indian cricket, CSK have not just kept most of their core group of players, they have done so with the support staff too.

"We value it [consistency on all fronts] really highly. Experience and continuity are the two key words that come through for us," said Fleming just before CSK began their net session ahead of tonight's game against RCB. The fitness of skipper MS Dhoni and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was to be assessed after the session with the final call taken on match-day.

