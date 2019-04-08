IPL 2019: CoA to decide playoff venues today

ipl-news

As per agenda of the meeting, it is learnt that Chennai and Hyderabad are in the reckoning for hosting the playoff and eliminator matches while the final will be played in Mumbai

Vinod Rai

Finalising venues for the IPL playoffs along with decision to float fresh tenders for various sponsorship and services will be finalised at the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting here today.

The meeting will also be attended by three office bearers — acting President CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

The issue of three closed stands of the Chepauk Stadium might come up for discussion, but it is unlikely that Chennai will lose its right to host the crucial games with CSK looking good to make it to their 10th playoff in 12 seasons (save two when they were banned). The operational details of mini Women's IPL is also expected to come up for discussion.

