IPL 2019: CSK fortress breached

ipl-news

Skipper Rohit (67) and Malinga (4-37) help MI beat Chennai as Dhoni-less side suffer first IPL-12 loss at home

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma en route his 67-run knock against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk yesterday. Pic/PTI

It's not a situation that defending champions Chennai Super Kings often find themselves in - nearly a 50-run loss at home, 46 to be precise, to the Mumbai Indians. In fact, it is this season's first loss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Chennai Super Kings, who weren't led by MS Dhoni last night, as he was ruled out due to fever. Stand-in skipper Suresh Raina put Rohit Sharma & Co in and managed to restrict them to 155-4.

However, in reply, the hosts folded up for just 109 in 17.4 overs thanks to a disciplined bowling performance by the MI bowlers. Lasith Malinga was the pick of the lot with 4 for 37 off 3.4 overs. The win helped MI climb the second spot while CSK remained on top.

Earlier, MI skipper Rohit Sharma struck his first half-century of the season before the CSK bowlers fought back brilliantly to keep MI just above the 150-mark. Rohit top-scored for MI with 67 from 48 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, but it was Kiwi left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who starred with the ball for CSK with brilliant figures of 2 for 13 from his four overs.

MI began well but couldn't capitalise, faltering against some accurate bowling by the home team. From 103 for two in 13 overs, MI could only muster 52 runs in the final seven overs. The big-hitting Hardik Pandya (23 not out off 18 balls) and Kieron Pollard (13 off 12 balls) couldn't do much damage but still managed to get MI past 150.

Rohit led from the front with a typically elegant half-century during which he hit some big sixes and looked in control for the most part. He holed out to Murali Vijay at long-on off Santner, who bowled a brilliant spell.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates