IPL 2019, CSK vs MI preview: MS Dhoni takes on Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah for a spot in final

Published: May 07, 2019, 13:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

CSK boasts of a tremendous record at home this season, winning six of its seven games at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here and come Tuesday, it will act as a big advantage for the hosts.

MS Dhoni

There is hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides as both CSK and MI have won the title three times earlier. 

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK has been patchy after a strong start and finished its league engagements with a six-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday. 

But CSK will be happy to return to their den to take on table-toppers MI, probably its biggest IPL rival, to decide which team seals a spot in the May 12 final.

A defeat, however, will provide both the teams a second chance in Qualifier 2 on May 10.

Battles to watch out for:

Jasprit Bumrah vs Suresh Raina: Jasprit Bumrah has had another stellar IPL this year, with 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 6.78. Suresh Raina, on the other hand, has had a mediocre IPL so far, going by his lofty standards, scoring 359 runs in 14 matches with an average of 27.61 and a strike rate of just 128.21. But Suresh Raina is known to be a big match player and there is no much bigger yet in the IPL 2019 than the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. So it will be interesting to see how this battle shapes up in the encounter.

Lasith Malinga vs MS Dhoni: Lasith Malinga played a coaching role in the IPL 2018, but this year, he is back as a player for Mumbai Indians. The Sri Lankan veteran has picked up 15 wickets in the 10 matches that he has played at an expensive economy rate of 9.59. MS Dhoni has been the star player for Chennai Super Kings this year, the World Cup-winning captain has been the highest scorer of the team with 368 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 140. The dual between these two IPL veterans in the death overs will be the highlight of the match.

