IPL 2019: Dale Steyn set to miss the rest of IPL due to shoulder injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the Indian Premier League on Thursday after suffering an inflammation in his shoulder

RCB bowler Dale Steyn

The South African fast bowler, who had recently joined RCB as an replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, played only 2 matches for the RCB franchise.

Dale Steyn had last played for the Gujarat Lions in 2016 under Suresh Raina earlier, After that season he went unsold for 2 years and was back again into IPL action with RCB. Dale Steyn played an IPL match after 2 years and straight away contributed to team's winning cause by picking up four wickets in two games.

"Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder. On account of state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL," Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said

"His presence has helped the team immensely and we are very thankful for the inspiration and passion that he brought to the squad. The team will deeply miss his energy and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours," he added.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to start on May 30 in UK, the injury prone pacer may not be willing to aggravate his injury. The shoulder injury that the 35-year-old had suffered in Perth against Australia in 2016 kept him out of action for two years.

