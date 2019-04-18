IPL 2019: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow humble MS Dhoni-less CSK

ipl-news

Openers Warner, Bairstow score half-centuries as SRH beat Dhoni-less CSK to get back winning momentum

SRH's David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (left) during their 66-run stand v CSK yesterday. pic/pti

Defending champions and current table toppers Chennai Super Kings suffered only their second loss in nine matches of IPL-12 here when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them convincingly with six wickets and 3.1 overs to spare.

Chasing a below-par total of 132-5, David Warner (50) and Jonny Bairstow (61 not out) were once again the pillars of SRH's batting. The opening pair ensured Sunrisers Hyderabad got back to winning ways after suffering a hat-trick of losses.

Suresh Raina led CSK in place of MS Dhoni, who suffered a back spasm. However, he lacked the midas touch and failed to inspire his bowlers in the low-scoring affair at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Earlier, SRH bowled a nagging line and length which disrupted CSK's batting momentum. Raina's decision seemed good initially as opener Faf du Plessis (31-ball 45) and Shane Watson (31) put on a 79-run stand first up. However, CSK didn't have much to cheer about thereafter as the scoring slowed down amidst a remarkable by the SRH bowlers. Ambati Rayudu, who did not make it to the India World Cup squad, scored an unbeaten 25 off 21 balls. SRK leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler with figures of 2-17 in four overs.

Suresh Raina said captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni "might" play the next game after missing Chennai Super Kings's six-wicket defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here Wednesday.

Dhoni was ruled out of the match with back spasm, paving the way for Raina to shoulder captaincy responsibility.

"He (Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff and might play the next game," Raina said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

For a team that has won seven of its eight matches this season, the defeat was a wake-up call, Raina said.

"I think it is a very good wake up call." CSK were stopped at 132 for five after they opted to bat, and then, SRH chased down the target with 19 balls to spare.

"I think we didn't put a decent score on the board and kept losing wickets. We lost too many wickets in between and that's why it cost us the game.

"We should have looked for partnerships and should have rotated our strike better. Hence, we were 30 runs short," Raina said.

