IPL 2019: David Warner's girls move to Chennai

David Warner's daughters

Australian cricketer David Warner's wife Candice, who is in India to cheer her husband, who is a part of the Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad, posted this picture of her daughters Ivy Mae, four and Indi Rae, three, on Instagram and captioned it: "It's time to move on. Thanks Hyderabad we had a great time in your beautiful city. Next stop Chennai." Sunrisers play Chennai Super Kings today.

David Warner has been in superlative form lately in the IPL 2019, scoring handsomely in almost every match and thereby leading the Orange Cap race. His form in the IPL also saw David Warner getting selected for Australia's World Cup 2019 squad.

Speaking on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's form for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019, team captain Kane Williamson said, "The two at the top have been doing it all season, hopefully they can continue, they were outstanding. It's been an absolute pleasure to watch the two at the top hit the ball like that,"

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to start on May 30 in UK, the two prolific batsmen will be leaving the IPL mid-way owing to national duty. "Without a doubt Warner and Bairstow will be big losses, they are world class players. We knew at the start of the tournament that we will lose them at the back end of the tournament and new guys will come in then," Williamson said.

