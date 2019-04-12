IPL 2019: DC travel to Eden Gardens as they face the mighty KKR

ipl-news

Rabada will be an instrumental factor for DC tonight.

The Prince of Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly, returns home as a guest alongside Delhi Capitals who take on Kolkata Knight Riders today at the majestic Eden Gardens. While KKR are ranked 2nd on the leader board, Delhi stands a little low at 6th but a win here will surely push them up the points table.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have had a rollercoaster ride so far in IPL 2019 and will look at this match as an opportunity to win 2 crucial points and keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs.

While, Dinesh Karthik and Co will be busy planning their bowling strategies for the Indian trio of Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer, they will also be hoping that their openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine provide a solid start that can help the rest of the batting order.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals may make a few changes in their squad and bring in some pace in the form of Trent Boult along with Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada considering the pitch at Eden Gardens.

Battles to watch out for:

Russell vs Rabada –

Andre Russell has been in terrific form having a batting average of 128 in IPL 2019. He has scored those runs at an astonishing strike rate of 212.39. Russell may have met his match in Kagiso Rabada who currently holds the purple cap taking 11 wickets at a strike rate of just 12 balls.

Pant vs Kartik –

With a World Cup spot up for grabs, Dinesh Kartik and Rishab Pant have a great opportunity to outperform each other and make a stronger claim for India’s alternative wicket-keeper spot for the World Cup.

Head to Head -

KKR have the numbers in their favour with 13 wins against today’s opponents. Delhi Capitals also aren’t far behind with 9 wins in their name.

Memories of their previous encounter does not fade away easily as it led to the first super over of the IPL 2019 season. Similarly, tonight’s match promises to be a great entertainer.

