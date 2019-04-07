IPL 2019: Debutant Alzarri Joseph smashes IPL record as Mumbai Indians down Sunrisers Hyderabad

ipl-news

Kieron Pollard's blazing 46 and debutant Alzarri Joseph's 6-12 help Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs in a low-scoring affair v Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians' debutant Alzarri Joseph bowls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Saturday. (Right) Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard en route his 46 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also had a good game against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the week. Pics/AFP, PTI

Mumbai Indians emerged triumphant against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs in a low-scoring IPL clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday. Defending a lowly 136-7, the disciplined MI bowlers bundled out SRH to 96 in 17.4 overs and deny the hosts of their fourth straight victory. While Hyderabad remained static at second position, Mumbai Indians jumped two places to take the fourth spot on the IPL table.

West Indian Alzarri Joseph had a dream MI debut as the pacer finished with 3.4-1-12-6. Leggie Rahul Chahar was impressive with 2-21 as he dismissed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow (16) and Yusuf Pathan (0). Joseph claimed the wickets of David Warner (15) and India all-rounder Vijay Shankar (5).

Warner, Bairstow stumble

Once the in-form SRH openers Warner and Bairstow were sent back, Mumbai Indians knew they were in the hunt. The visitors capitalised on the early breakthroughs to keep the momentum going.

Earlier, Kieron Pollard hammered an unbeaten 46 off 26 balls to help Mumbai Indians' get a respectable score. Hyderabad were well on course to limit Mumbai to a sub-120 total before Pollard's brute power came to the fore and enabled the visitors to collect 39 crucial runs off the final 12 balls.

Until Pollard cut loose, Hyderabad put up an impressive bowling effort on a slow pitch. It wasn't the best of starts for Mumbai, who lost captain Rohit Sharma (11) and Suryakumar Yadav (7) early to be 30-2 in six overs.

Strokeplay was proving to be difficult on a slow surface and the situation became worse for the visitors when in-form opener Quinton de Kock (19) departed after trying to increase the scoring rate.

Nabi impressive

The batsmen especially struggled against Mohammad Nabi, who ended with envious figures of 1-13 in four overs. His Afghanistan teammate Rashid Khan made life tough for the opposition batsmen too.

Mumbai's innings hardly had any flow before Pollard provided the much-needed final flourish in the death overs by smashing Siddarth Kaul for three massive sixes in the 19th over that cost Hyderabad 20 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for 19 runs in the final over of the innings.

