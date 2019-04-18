IPL 2019: Debutant Arshdeep impresses KXIP skipper R Ashwin

ipl-news

After suffering successive losses, KXIP on Tuesday brought their campaign back on track with a comprehensive 12-run win over Rajasthan Royals at home to grab the fourth spot in the table with 10 points

Arshdeep Singh with skipper R Ashwin after KXIP's win over RR in Mohali on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin believes his team bounced back in the tournament at the right time and lavished praise on young pacer Arshdeep Singh for taking two crucial wickets on his IPL debut.

"It was very important to get that 10-point mark and I guess it's the right time in the tournament to do that," said Ashwin at the post-match presentation. "It is very tough to defend here, the wicket generally gets better in the second half. We probably thought we were 10-15 runs short on this pitch."

Defending the total, Arshdeep, 20, provided a big breakthrough for KXIP when he dismissed the big-hitting opener Jos Buttler early. "I thought Arshdeep bowled really well in the first few overs. We had some plans for Jos and he really executed well," Ashwin said.

"He [Arshdeep] can actually swing the ball both ways and for a left-hander to swing both ways is a massive advantage in the first six as we have seen with Deepak Chahar in the CSK. We are looking forward to Arshdeep doing some great things in the tournament."

