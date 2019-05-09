IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra gets trolled for hilarious run-out
Amit Mishra was given out for obstructing the field while going for a quick single in the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chasing a target of 163, Delhi Capitals, who had lost the way after a blazing start, were brought to cusp of victory by young Pant, who smashed 49 off 21 balls with five sixes as West Indies' Paul finished it off the penultimate ball of the innings with a boundary off Khaleel Ahmed.
Pant, who resurrected the innings from a orecarious 111 for 5 couldn't have chosen a better venue than chairman of selectors MSK Prasad's home ground to drive home a point on his much debated World Cup exclusion.
It was a sense of deja vu for Paul, who had similarly hit winning runs in an U-19 World Cup final in 2016 when Khaleel was the bowler in the final over.
Delhi Capital now face Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier in their bid to make it to the maiden IPL final against Mumbai Indians.
Even though Delhi Capitals won the match, there was one instance that was one of the highlights of the match. Not one of the best runners between wickets, Amit Mishra tried to complete a quick-single by coming in between the throw and the stumps. Subsequently, he was given out by the third umpire for obstructing the field and Twitter left no stone unturned to troll the cricketer. Have a look:
Amit Mishra a typical Delhiite - changing lanes in traffic and hoping there are no consequences. #DCvSRH— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2019
What a match. What a tournament @IPL is. Well played Delhi and exceptional knock from @RishabPant777 - The gamechanger #DCvSRH— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 8, 2019
1. SRH— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2019
2. SRH without Warner and Bairstow#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/r21VBkYkBe
In one match, Pant has shown us why he should go to the World Cup and why he isn't going to the World Cup #DCvSRH— Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) May 8, 2019
This is How Rishabh Pant Finish Every Match...#DCvSRH #GameBanayegaName pic.twitter.com/lgIFiw1bvC— Engineer_à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â (@black_snake10) May 8, 2019
Not the first time Hyderabad got eliminated from Andhra Pradesh. #DCvSRH— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 8, 2019
Say what you want: Rishabh Pant manages to make chases far more exciting than Dhoni!#DCvSRH— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 8, 2019
Someone get Rishabh Pant a packet of Britannia biscuits so that he can go to the World Cup ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»#DCvSRH— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 8, 2019
And that's how our last game of the season had to be! Super entertaining right until the end!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 8, 2019
Well played, @DelhiCapitals! #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #DCvSRH
Tom Moody and Kane Williamson regretting bowling Thampi ahead of Khaleel.— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 8, 2019
Big tactical blunder. Cost SRH the match. #FacePalm #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/4U1baSkSA5
*During strategic time out*— Aditya Bhardwaj (@AdityaB56327966) May 8, 2019
Ricky ponting to rishabh pant #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ta0yCqH6bd
Meanwhile Lucky SRH Team— DHONIfied (@im_sharukh_) May 8, 2019
ðÂÂ¢ðÂÂ¢#DCvSRH #SRHvDC #DelhiCapitals #SRH #ThisIsNewDelhi #CSK #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/DqbpAytVed
Huge Rishabh Pant fan....and also understand that if you live by the sword, you die by the sword too. But it won’t be a bad idea to start finishing off games after bringing the team so close. Crossing the finish line is a tough thing in sport.... #DCvSRH #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 8, 2019
Why Kane Williamson give 18th ovr to Thampi instead of Kheleel Ahmed..— Loveyouall_007 (@loveyouall_007) May 8, 2019
Fan:- #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/VycHDJX2ei
#DCvSRH #SRHvDC— jiteshrochlani (@jiteshrochlani) May 8, 2019
Amit Mishra after getting out for obstructing the field : pic.twitter.com/j5PYVOyuUM
BCCI to Rishabh Pant. #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/HHsTeHdJd1— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 8, 2019
This is what Thampi did with SRH.. #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/yNLEH9gASR— Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman91m) May 8, 2019
People who sacrificed their wicket so that their team could win. #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/bjoGxBmxH5— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2019
Amit Mishra running on the pitch be like #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/QmElijO0nL— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 8, 2019
Remember #AmitMishra 's Comical Runout ? ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£#IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/d2SjRbShLd— Bittuuu ! (@tharungstars) May 8, 2019
Time to plug the funniest run-out in history of IPL ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— Shrii (@4th_Umpire_) May 8, 2019
Amit Mishra even that time
#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/3OxBiwPXsO
Amit Mishra run-out explained#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ewf1mV4iZF— Rajpurohit (@gajender00) May 8, 2019
*Umpires to Amit Mishra*#DcvsSrh pic.twitter.com/cjRTq8XwvE— Àèéqêr (@green_krypto) May 8, 2019
Amit Mishra: India's Best Batsmen.— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 8, 2019
No bowler, no fielder, no keeper could get him out.
It required the entire field. pic.twitter.com/VyiOFCm7Ka
Amit mishra right now ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/D4cWt5PFTr— Sami (@Sami29961048) May 8, 2019
Amit mishra to Third umpireðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HsSvS3PhyT— Paresh Solanki (@Paresh_official) May 8, 2019
Amit Mishra trying a Googly while running on the wicket alsoðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ»âÂÂï¸Â#DCvSRH— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 8, 2019
This is happened with Amit Mishra#DCvSRH #Eliminator #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/VaR7T3x7eo— Chaitanya Shinde (@Im_CS07) May 8, 2019
My phone always disturb me while studying please, koi mere phone ko bhi out karwa do Mishra Ji ki TarahðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#DCvSRH #SRHvDC #amitmishra #khaleelahmed #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/FkufPQSPK7— à¤²à¥Âà¤¹ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤· âÂ¡ (@Ironnnmannnn) May 8, 2019
after out in sensible situation amit mishra to DC ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#DCvSRH #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/u5LeRlq3cJ— Sourabh Sharma (@Sourabh335702) May 8, 2019
Amit Mishra be like- pic.twitter.com/WV9tt62K1L— M@y@Nk (@RealMJMJ) May 8, 2019
