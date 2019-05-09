IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra gets trolled for hilarious run-out

Updated: May 09, 2019, 07:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Amit Mishra was given out for obstructing the field while going for a quick single in the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Amit Mishra coming in between the throw and the stumps. (Pic/ Twitter)

Chasing a target of 163, Delhi Capitals, who had lost the way after a blazing start, were brought to cusp of victory by young Pant, who smashed 49 off 21 balls with five sixes as West Indies' Paul finished it off the penultimate ball of the innings with a boundary off Khaleel Ahmed.

Pant, who resurrected the innings from a orecarious 111 for 5 couldn't have chosen a better venue than chairman of selectors MSK Prasad's home ground to drive home a point on his much debated World Cup exclusion.

It was a sense of deja vu for Paul, who had similarly hit winning runs in an U-19 World Cup final in 2016 when Khaleel was the bowler in the final over.

Delhi Capital now face Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier in their bid to make it to the maiden IPL final against Mumbai Indians.

Even though Delhi Capitals won the match, there was one instance that was one of the highlights of the match. Not one of the best runners between wickets, Amit Mishra tried to complete a quick-single by coming in between the throw and the stumps. Subsequently, he was given out by the third umpire for obstructing the field and Twitter left no stone unturned to troll the cricketer. Have a look:

