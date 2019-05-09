IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra gets trolled for hilarious run-out

ipl-news

Amit Mishra was given out for obstructing the field while going for a quick single in the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Amit Mishra coming in between the throw and the stumps. (Pic/ Twitter)

Chasing a target of 163, Delhi Capitals, who had lost the way after a blazing start, were brought to cusp of victory by young Pant, who smashed 49 off 21 balls with five sixes as West Indies' Paul finished it off the penultimate ball of the innings with a boundary off Khaleel Ahmed.

Pant, who resurrected the innings from a orecarious 111 for 5 couldn't have chosen a better venue than chairman of selectors MSK Prasad's home ground to drive home a point on his much debated World Cup exclusion.

It was a sense of deja vu for Paul, who had similarly hit winning runs in an U-19 World Cup final in 2016 when Khaleel was the bowler in the final over.

Delhi Capital now face Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier in their bid to make it to the maiden IPL final against Mumbai Indians.

Even though Delhi Capitals won the match, there was one instance that was one of the highlights of the match. Not one of the best runners between wickets, Amit Mishra tried to complete a quick-single by coming in between the throw and the stumps. Subsequently, he was given out by the third umpire for obstructing the field and Twitter left no stone unturned to troll the cricketer. Have a look:

Amit Mishra a typical Delhiite - changing lanes in traffic and hoping there are no consequences. #DCvSRH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2019

What a match. What a tournament @IPL is. Well played Delhi and exceptional knock from @RishabPant777 - The gamechanger #DCvSRH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 8, 2019

In one match, Pant has shown us why he should go to the World Cup and why he isn't going to the World Cup #DCvSRH — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) May 8, 2019

Not the first time Hyderabad got eliminated from Andhra Pradesh. #DCvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 8, 2019

Say what you want: Rishabh Pant manages to make chases far more exciting than Dhoni!#DCvSRH — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 8, 2019

Someone get Rishabh Pant a packet of Britannia biscuits so that he can go to the World Cup ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»#DCvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 8, 2019

And that's how our last game of the season had to be! Super entertaining right until the end!



Well played, @DelhiCapitals! #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #DCvSRH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 8, 2019

Tom Moody and Kane Williamson regretting bowling Thampi ahead of Khaleel.



Big tactical blunder. Cost SRH the match. #FacePalm #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/4U1baSkSA5 — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 8, 2019

*During strategic time out*

Ricky ponting to rishabh pant #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ta0yCqH6bd — Aditya Bhardwaj (@AdityaB56327966) May 8, 2019

Huge Rishabh Pant fan....and also understand that if you live by the sword, you die by the sword too. But it won’t be a bad idea to start finishing off games after bringing the team so close. Crossing the finish line is a tough thing in sport.... #DCvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 8, 2019

Why Kane Williamson give 18th ovr to Thampi instead of Kheleel Ahmed..

Fan:- #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/VycHDJX2ei — Loveyouall_007 (@loveyouall_007) May 8, 2019

This is what Thampi did with SRH.. #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/yNLEH9gASR — Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman91m) May 8, 2019

People who sacrificed their wicket so that their team could win. #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/bjoGxBmxH5 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2019

Amit Mishra running on the pitch be like #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/QmElijO0nL — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 8, 2019

Time to plug the funniest run-out in history of IPL ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



Amit Mishra even that time

#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/3OxBiwPXsO — Shrii (@4th_Umpire_) May 8, 2019

Amit Mishra: India's Best Batsmen.

No bowler, no fielder, no keeper could get him out.



It required the entire field. pic.twitter.com/VyiOFCm7Ka — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 8, 2019

Amit mishra to Third umpireðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HsSvS3PhyT — Paresh Solanki (@Paresh_official) May 8, 2019

Amit Mishra trying a Googly while running on the wicket alsoðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â#DCvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 8, 2019

after out in sensible situation amit mishra to DC ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#DCvSRH #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/u5LeRlq3cJ — Sourabh Sharma (@Sourabh335702) May 8, 2019

