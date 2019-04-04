IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals eye consistency ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

ipl-news

A dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab exposed Delhi's batting frailties and Iyer would look to plug those holes to stand a chance of taming Sunrisers, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins

Shreyas Iyer. Pic/PTI

Skipper Shreyas Iyer would look to sort out his team's lower-order woes and strive for consistency when Delhi Capitals face a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here tonight.

The bowling department has been led by Kagiso Rabada, while they also have Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma in their ranks. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane too has performed well so far for Delhi.

But the real contest would be between Delhi pacers Rabada and Chris Morris against Sunrisers pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The pair have been in scintillating form, sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far.

