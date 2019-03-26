IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals win toss, elects to bat against CSK

ipl-news

Riding high on the back of a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals lock horns with three-time IPL champions CSK

DD vs CSK (Pic/PTI)

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings Tuesday. Delhi Capitals made one change with Amit Mishra coming in for Trent Boult while CSK named an unchanged side that won their first match in Chennai.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals playing (XI): Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings playing (XI): Mahendra Singh Dhobi (capt & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates