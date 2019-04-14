IPL 2019: Delhi look to carry winning momentum against Hyderabad

ipl-news

Kane Williamson

Hyderabad: An in-form Delhi Capitals will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal today. While SRH will look to come back strongly after losing their last game to Punjab, DC will be riding high on confidence after being Kolkata at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The last game between Hyderabad and Punjab saw the SRH batsmen struggle on the slowish wicket at the IS Bindra Stadium and they will be more than happy to return to their home ground. Also, it is believed that regular skipper Kane Williamson will be back in the line-up and that will help strengthen the batting which has depended heavily on the duo of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner at the top.

For Delhi, it was an important game to win as they beat Kolkata chasing a tricky score of 178. More than the win, it was the convincing manner in which Shikhar Dhawan (97*) and Rishabh Pant (46) batted that will give the likes of head coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly confidence.

It will not be easy for DC to take on the Orange Army in their own backyard, but DC have the bowling in Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris to take on the challenge. It will be interesting to see whether the spinners like Axar Patel can create an impression like a Rashid Khan has or Mohammad Nabi has for SRH.

