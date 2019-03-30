IPL 2019: Delhi's Chris Morris ready to face Russell challenge

ipl-news

Our job is to hit sixes and pick up wickets. But maybe Andre Russell has a little more responsibility as a batsman than me, Chris Morris said.

Chris Morris

Delhi Capitals' (DC) all-rounder Chris Morris is expected to take on his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) counterpart Andre Russell in their IPL game at the Feroz Shah Kotla today and the South African said that he is up for the challenge.

"He [Russell] is an absolute genius. It will be a case of if he misses, I hit. I won't give away too many secrets. I might look like a duck, but my brain is working overtime and I will look to trust my training. We have got similar roles. He bats a little higher. Our job is to hit sixes and pick up wickets. But maybe he has a little more responsibility as a batsman than me," Morris said.

Chris Morris IPL record: As a batsman, Chris Morris has played 52 IPL matches, scoring 485 runs at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 166.66. As a bowler, Chris Morris has taken 56 wickets from 52 matches.

Andre Russell IPL record: Asa a batsman, Andre Russell has played 52 IPL matches, scoring 987 runs at an average of 29.02 and a strike rate of 183.45. As a bowler, Andre Russell has taken 48 wickets in 52 matches.

