IPL 2019: Desperate for maiden win in IPL-12, RCB face Hyderabad

Like David Warner pointed out after Friday's match that it wasn't the easiest of wickets to bat on and Sanju Samson's hundred showed how good a batsman he is

Having registered their first win of the season on Friday night, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be high on confidence when they take on Virat Kohli's Royals Challengers Bangalore in today's afternoon game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

The RCB are yet to register a win after two games and the boys will look to turn things around in Hyderabad. But it won't be very easy because firstly SRH will have the home support and secondly with the sun beating down on the wicket, it could be that spin comes into play and makes stroke-making difficult.

While SRH look like a side which has a sorted line-up, RCB will need to relook the batting. They have failed to do well in both their games. While the 70 all-out in the first game was more due to the pitch conditions at the Chepauk Stadium, their failure to chase down Mumbai Indians' total of 187 at home on Thursday raised the question on whether the unit was too dependent on skipper Kohli.

