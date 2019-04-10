IPL 2019: Dhoni unhappy with Chennai pitch despite 4 wins at home

ipl-news

CSK captain MS Dhoni tells us about his dis satisfaction with the pitch on their home ground despite 4 wins on the very same ground.

MS Dhoni on the pitch and wicket at the CSK's home Ground.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has criticised the "low scoring" Chepauk pitch despite winning all their home games so far . Defending champions CSK thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games and fourth in a row at home.

KKR made 108 for nine, a target which CSK reached in 17.2 overs.

"I don't think we want to be playing on these tracks. It becomes too low scoring. It becomes slightly difficult for our batsmen as well. After losing (Dwayne) Bravo, it is slightly difficult for us to get the combination right," said Dhoni after Tuesday's win.

"We have been cribbing about the track but we have ended up winning the game."

The inspirational skipper was all praise for veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir, who delivered yet again for CSK.

"Age is on their side (laughs). Bhajji (Harbhajan) has done well in whatever games he has played. I have fallen back on Tahir and he has done the job. He has confidence in me. He has got a very good flipper," Dhoni said.

"He (Tahir) is someone who if you tell that this is the right pace to bowl on, he does it most of the times. I feel its important not to have the same plans for batters," he added.

