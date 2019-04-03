IPL 2019: Didn't know I had taken hat-trick till a teammate told me later, says Sam Curran

ipl-news

KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta congratulates hat-trick hero Sam Curran. Pic/AFP

The youngest to notch up an IPL hat-trick, England and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Sam Curran said he had "absolutely no idea" that he had taken one during the game against Delhi Capitals.

The left-arm medium pacer's hat-trick, which was the first of this edition of the IPL, helped Kings XI Punjab script an exciting 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Monday night.

Curran, 20, from Northampton, is KXIP's costliest buy this year with a price tag of Rs 7.20 crore. He surpassed Rohit Sharma in becoming the youngest to take an IPL hat-trick. Sharma had achieved the feat at the age of 22 for Deccan Chargers against Mumbai Indians in 2009. Curran was adjudged the player of the match for snapping 4-11 as Delhi Capitals collapsed from 144-3 to 152 all out while chasing a target of 167.

"I didn't really know [about the hat-trick]," said Curran. "When we won the game, one of the players came up to me and said 'you've got a hat-trick'. I had absolutely no idea I had taken one," he elaborated. Son of former Zimbabwe all-rounder, late Kevin Curran, and younger brother of another England international player Tom Curran, cricket is a family affair for the young sensation.

Curran was drafted into the match after the in-form Chris Gayle was ruled out due to a back injury. Curran made a quick-fire 10-ball 20 in the opening position. He struck three fours and one six.

Curran's hat-trick started in the 18th over when he got rid of Harshal Patel off the last ball of the over. He then dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane off successive deliveries at the start of the 20th over. "My main focus was obviously that last ball when Rabada came and I knew his strengths and where I could bowl, so I was always aiming for his stumps and his toes. Against the local batters, I had to ask our players, 'Where does he hit?'," Curran said. The visitors needed just 23 runs from 21 balls with seven wickets in hand, but Curran turned the match on its head.

