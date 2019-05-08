IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer faces Rashid Khan's guile in all-important Eliminator

Published: May 08, 2019, 16:12 IST | Rahul Ramakrishnan

Some Big names are missing from the match though, SRH is missing prolific Australian batsman David Warner, while Delhi Capitals are without key South African paceman Kagiso Rabada

Shreyas Iyer

It's Delhi Capitals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2019 Eliminator on May 8 and the stage is set for an edge of the seat thriller.

Some Big names are missing from the match though, SRH is missing prolific Australian batsman David Warner, while Delhi Capitals are without key South African paceman Kagiso Rabada. Both the teams are locked 1-1 this season, winning their away games against each other.

Battles to watch out for:
Shreyas Iyer vs Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan has been in fine form for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 15 wickets in the 14 matches so far. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has impressed everyone with his captaincy skills and his batting in the tournament. Iyer has scored 442 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 123.46.

Manish Pandey vs Ishant Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey has taken the onus of scoring the big runs ever since Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's departure. Manish Pande4y has scored 314 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 139. Ishant Sharma has taken 10 wickets in 11 matches at a decent economy rate of 7.65, and he will have to take the lead of the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack in Kagiso Rabada's absence.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad fans are prepping up for the big match in various ways on Twitter. Take a look:

