IPL 2019: Faf du Plessis fires but CSK lose; KL Rahul shines for KXIP

KXIP's KL Rahul en route his 36-ball 71 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali yesterday. Pics/PTI

Kings XI Punjab gave a commanding performance against leaders Chennai Super Kings in their last league game yesterday. Though it came too late for them to make it to the playoffs, it did help them avoid the bottom spot, which was taken by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After the KXIP bowlers had done well to restrict CSK to 170 for five despite a brilliant 55-ball 96 (10x4, 4x6) by Faf du Plessis, it was the opening pair of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, who toyed with the CSK bowling, to lay the foundation for a consummate six–wicket win with two overs to spare at the PCA Stadium here.



CSK's Faf du Plessis during his 55-ball 96

CSK, however, did enough in the match to ensure their Net Run Rate (NRR) did not dip below second-placed Delhi Capitals and are thus assured of a top-two finish, whatever the result of the last league fixture between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dhoni said he would have liked to go into the playoffs with a win. "Yes, we wanted to win the game, but if the opposition does well, you have to quickly adapt and re-assess. If you can't win the game, you make sure you get the opposition to get the runs in most number of overs. The positive for us is that we will be playing the Qualifier at home in Chennai and being back on home turf will surely be advantageous for us," said Dhoni.

When KXIP began their chase it was total mayhem, especially by Rahul, who got to his half-century in a mere 19 balls, with five fours and five sixes, and with just two singles. His 108-run partnership in 10 overs with Gayle virtually sealed the fate of the match. Skipper R Ashwin evaluating KXIP's performance this season, said: "It wasn't easy for us because of injuries, but we haven't been outplayed in any game apart from one against SRH. We lost a few humdingers, but have played some good cricket."

