IPL 2019: Stephen Fleming wants MS Dhoni to carry on for Chennai Super Kings till end of this cycle

There have been indications that Dhoni would quit one-day and T20 format after the upcoming World Cup which will be held in England from May 30 to July 14

Stephen Fleming with MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming said that most of the discussions between him and his captain, MS Dhoni, were around whether the latter would make it to the ICC World Cup this year.

There have been indications that Dhoni would quit one-day and T20 format after the upcoming World Cup which will be held in England from May 30 to July 14. "I was certainly hoping that he was going to get through to the World Cup. What he wants to do after that I am not sure," said Fleming when mid-day asked how long he expects Dhoni to continue. "We haven't had those discussions. Most of the discussions were around whether he would make it to the World Cup. He answered that pretty emphatically in the last 12 months, last six months in particular."

The former New Zealand captain said that he wants Dhoni to play for CSK for few more years. "I would love him to carry on for Chennai till the end of this cycle and we will then assess, but it's a question for him and his motivation. He is playing well, leading well, seems to be enjoying well. So that's three key factors that will keep him in the game for a long time," said Fleming.

