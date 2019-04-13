IPL 2019: Former cricketers slam out-of-line CSK captain MS Dhoni

ipl-news

Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight," Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter

MS Dhoni

Former cricketers criticised MS Dhoni for his on-field argument with umpires, saying he has set a wrong precedent with his "bizarre and unbelievable" conduct. "I know it's MS Dhoni and he can do anything in this country but you are not allowed to leave the dug out and go and point a finger at the umpire. You can't be setting that example as a captain," said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Ex-Aussie pacer Shaun Tait said: "You don't walk onto the field. It's not village cricket or U-10 cricket. It was bizarre," Tait told news.com.au. Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta and Sanjay Manjrekar were also displeased. "A captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight," Chopra wrote on Twitter.

"He can speak to the fourth umpire, match referee but walking in while the game is on is not on," Dasgupta told ESPNcricinfo. "Dhoni was clearly out of line walking out like that. Lucky to get away with just a small fine," Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

