IPL 2019: Getting better and better with the way that I'm hitting the ball, says Steve Smith

Australian player Steve Smith, who replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the skipper of Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in the ongoing edition of IPL, said that he is getting better and better after playing an unbeaten knock of 59 in the five-wicket victory.

Rajasthan Royals and Australian Cricketer Steve Smith

"Feel like I am getting better and better with the way that I am hitting the ball, more importantly, my mind is getting better and better with the decisions I am making. I base my batting a lot around the decisions I make. I'm clear in my mind and I'm getting clearer and clearer the more I play," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Smith as saying.

The former Australia captain had lost his place in the Australian team after his involvement in the ball-tampering fiasco against South Africa last year. But the player was seen at ease in his first game as the captain of the Rajasthan team on Saturday.

Smith was recently named in Australia's World Cup squad, but the batsman still has some issues with his elbow which has not fully recovered even after surgery. However, the player believes it will be in perfect shape in the next couple of weeks.

"I still have to play quite heavily strapped. There are still a few issues with throwing but I'm back throwing and getting there slowly. A couple of weeks later I should be able to throw at full pace, which is going to be nice," Smith said.

"I haven't quite enjoyed hiding in the field, that is not my way around things. I like to be in the action, and get in hot-spots and involved in the game. But the elbow is coming along nicely. Since I've been here in India, I haven't felt any pain batting," he added.

Australia's 15-member team for World Cup comprises Aaron Finch (c) , Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa.

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. Australia will open its World Cup title defence against Afghanistan at the Bristol County Ground on June 1.

