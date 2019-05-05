IPL 2019: Had to keep in mind to at least qualify for top 2: MS Dhoni

ipl-news

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's aim was to take the game against KXIP deep and ensure a top-two finish for defending champions CSK once he realized that the KL Rahul blitzkrieg has sealed the deal for the home team

MS Dhoni

Kings XI Punjab beat CSK by six wickets in the final group league encounter between the two teams. A team that enters IPL play-offs as either table-toppers or No. 2 would get two clear shots at summit clash qualification.

"If you can't win a game, you make sure you get the opposition to get the runs in the most number of overs. (Qualifying for top 2) Yes, and that's something you have to keep in mind," Dhoni said after the match. "We want to win the game, but if the opposition does well, you have to quickly adapt and re-assess," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation ceremony.

CSK lost to Kings XI Punjab by six wickets after the hosts chased down the target of 171 runs in 18 overs. But CSK would be happy that with a net run-rate of +0.131 which is far better than Delhi Capitals' +0.044, the defending champions will remain in the top two having two chances to qualify for the IPL finals, even if Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the evening game.

Dhoni applauded his bowlers for pulling things back and not letting KXIP batsmen finish the game earlier. "The first seven overs, we were quite down, but then the bowlers were able to pull things back a little bit. They bowled well in the last 8-9 overs for us."

The former India captain said KXIP put on a good batting effort.

"You need to give credit to them. They bowled really well. We had to get a par score, but it was difficult with their three spinners...it was difficult to maneuver in the first 6 overs. "Overall, it was a really good batting effort from their side. KL (Rahul, who scored 36-ball 71) batted really well and (Nicholas) Pooran towards the end was good with his lusty hits. We did whatever we could, it did not work for us." he said.

