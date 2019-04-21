IPL 2019: Half tons from Dhawan, Iyer help DC pip KXIP

cricket

Chasing Punjab's 163-7, Delhi Capitals achieved the target with two balls to spare

Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan en route his half century at Kotla. Pic/PTI

Half centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by five wickets at the Ferozshah Kotla on Saturday. Chasing Punjab's 163-7, Delhi Capitals achieved the target with two balls to spare. Dhawan holed out for 56 at deep midwicket in the 14th over, but Iyer remained unbeaten on 58 to take his team over the line.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle smashed five gargantuan sixes into the night sky before Delhi Capitals put the brakes. Gayle top-scored with 69, reaching the half century in 25 balls.

Coming back into the team, young leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane returned figures of 3-40, playing an influential role in helping DC rally after Gayle's blitzkrieg. The hosts, seeking to end their run of woes at the Kotla, enjoyed early success when Lamichhane tossed the ball up and had KL Rahul stumped with one that turned sharply in the second over. Ignored for the World Cup, Rishabh Pant did a fine job whipping the bails off in a flash.

