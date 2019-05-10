IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya feels like the odd-man-out amongst couples around him

ipl-news

Hardik Pandya posts a couple of videos on his Instagram Stories which shows him dining with Pankhuri Pandya-Krunal Pandya and Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan.

Hardik Pandya (Pic/ Hardik Pandya Instagram)

Hardik Pandya joked about being the only single person on the dining table while having a lavish dinner in Hyderabad.

Hardik Pandya posted a few pictures on his Instagram Stories where he is seen with Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, and Pankhuri Sharma Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has been on a career high in the IPL, he has scored 393 runs in 15 matches and has taken 14 wickets. He is by far the most effective all-rounder of the season.

Earlier this week, Hardik Pandya was in the midst of another controversy, when a picture of him with an actress Krystle D'Souza was trolled on social media.

Television actor Krystle D’Souza shared a picture alongside Hardik Pandya on social media. One of the users commented: “Kaalu bhai Aap West indies team ke World Cup squad main select kyun nahi huye?”

Krystle D'Souz had captioned the picture as:” Mere Bhai Jaisa Koi Hard ich Nahi Hai # brotherfromanothermothe."

The moment she shared the photo, a number of people trolled her for calling Hardik her brother. Krystle responded saying that the person was being “ mean and obnoxious”.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana replied: “ I think you should not write such comments and definitely not use such language. We all love Hardik because he is a performer. You should rather encourage the Indian team, especially before the World Cup.”

"That’s so well put! People are so mean and obnoxious and just because they are sitting behind a screen typing, they think they can get away with anything! I guess ignorance is bliss in this case! Their words make no difference to his superb performance... BUT thank you,” Krystle also commented on Aparshakti’s reaction.

