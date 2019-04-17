IPL 2019: Injury scare for KXIP's Moises Henriques, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

ipl-news

While Henriques, who was set to make his KXIP debut, injured himself during warm-up before the game against Rajasthan Royals, Aghanistan spinner Mujeeb hurt his shoulder in the match played on Tuesday.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman with R Ashwin and Sam Curran

Kings XI Punjab players Moises Henriques and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have picked up injuries, giving their team a minor scare in the second half of the IPL.

"Moises went on to take a catch during warm ups and injured his ankle while Mujeeb picked up a shoulder injury during the match. Both are awaiting further results," said KXIP in a statement.

KXIP won the game by 12 runs and now have 10 points from nine games.

KXIP registered their fifth win in nine games to jump to fourth position in the points tally and remain firmly on track for the playoffs. On the other hand, RR's hopes are fast fading. Yesterday, RR just could not get their act together after they had done well to restrict the hosts to a manageable total. Dropping Steven Smith was also not a prudent move as his replacement Ashton Turner fell to the first ball he faced.

Earlier, when KXIP were asked to bat first, Chris Gayle looked in the mood till he was out-foxed by Jofra Archer. Mayank Agarwal too showed aggressive intent till he fell to Ish Sodhi. However, the slow and steady approach by KL Rahul meant that the scoring rate was always below par at the big-scoring, fast ground.

