IPL 2019: It's Chris Gayle vs Andre Russell in must-win battle as KXIP host KKR

ipl-news

A verbal outburst by their star striker Russell at a presser saw KKR end a six-match losing streak. They beat Mumbai Indians in Kolkata in their last game which should boost their confidence

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders began this IPL well, but lost steam as the tournament progressed. Going into the penultimate round at the PCA stadium here tonight, they have only an outside chance to grab the fourth playoff slot. The team that loses will join Royal Challengers Bangalore on the sidelines.

It is also going to be an intense battle between the hardest hitters in T20 cricket today — Chris Gayle for Kings XI Punjab and Andre Russell for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read: IPL 2019: Andre Russell's wife Jassym shares intimate picture on his birthday

R Ashwin has led KXIP well, but the team has been found wanting at crucial moments. As a result the side that won five of the first six games, have won just one in the last six. They are lodged in the seventh place, just a notch above bottom-placed RCB. Ashwin, however, is confident about his team's chances. "It's that stage where every two points are a massive boost. We'll be looking to go all-out," said Ashwin on the eve of the match.

KKR too have won just one of their last seven games, after having begun promisingly by winning the first five. A verbal outburst by their star striker Russell at a presser saw KKR end a six-match losing streak. They beat Mumbai Indians in Kolkata in their last game which should boost their confidence.

See photos: Andre Russell's wild birthday celebrations with wife and friends

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates