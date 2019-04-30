IPL 2019: It's payback time for loyal RCB fans

ipl-news

Playoffs aside, for RCB its payback time to their fans for their unstinted loyalty. Should they win today and then again on Saturday at least they would have wiped off some of the tears from that girl

The popular microbrewery in a South Bangalore extension was filled to the rafters from early afternoon on Sunday. A massive screen displayed the IPL match that was on at the Ferozeshah Kotla in Delhi. Every Delhi Capitals wicket in the first half and later every RCB boundary was cheered with full gusto. And when RCB finally went down to Delhi Capitals for their eighth loss in 12 games, a hush fell in the until then boisterous premises but not for long.

The music soon took over, the spirits continued flowing. But the reaction of one 17-year-old girl was altogether different. She was in tears and for all the control that the young lass tried to exercise for the next one hour at least she couldn't stop the tears flowing down her distraught face.

What makes a RCB fan thus, why are so many so invested in a team that is to yet win the title in 12 year of competition? "I am sorry but I am up too upset to explain," was all she had to offer. Asked again more than an hour later, the response was the same.

The support is similar at the home venue. Match after match, season after season, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has witnessed near full houses. Of course the loyal crowds have seen many a great game, many a great performance from the likes of Chris Gayle [when he was with RCB], Virat Kohli [all but born into RCB], AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal but does that make up for a trophy-less cabinet?

