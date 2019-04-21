IPL 2019: Jonny Bairstow determined to help Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for playoffs

ipl-news

Jonny Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow on Saturday expressed his desire to help his team win the next two games and take a few steps closer to making the IPL play-offs before heading back to join England's World Cup camp.

Bairstow will play two more games for the Sunrisers - against Kolkata Knight Riders here today and against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on April 23.

After that he will go home to prepare for the World Cup, beginning May 30 in UK, with the rest of the England ODI squad. "So far it has gone well. To be in the top five leading run scorers... it is really very pleasing. Hopefully I can finish on a high in the next two games as well and we could be in the position to make the play-offs by the time I leave," said Bairstow during a round table conference here on the eve of the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

All the English players featuring in the ongoing IPL are supposed to be back in England. Currently placed fifth on the highest run-scorer's list in the ongoing IPL, Bairstow's absence will be a big blow for the Sunrisers. In his debut IPL season , the opener has scored 365 runs so far in eight games at an average of 52.14.

