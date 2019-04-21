IPL 2019: KKR star Andre Russell calls for batting flexibility after defeat
Though Andre Russell quickly put a finger on his lips, it was a night the West Indian clearly preferred candid over caution
Is Andre Russell's ominous batting form being largely wasted by the Kolkata Knight Riders? It now seems that the big-hitting Jamaican himself thinks so. "I believe so, but… ," Russell responded at the post-match media conference on Friday when someone asked whether he should've batted higher up the order at No. 4, particularly in the light of the stiff 214-run target that Royal Challengers Bangalore had set for the Knights. Though Russell quickly put a finger on his lips, it was a night the West Indian clearly preferred candid over caution.
"Honestly, I think sometimes you have to be flexible as a team," he went on. "When you look at the makeup of our team, I wouldn't mind going to bat at No. 4. I believe when I am at the crease, Virat Kohli is going to bowl his best bowlers at me."
