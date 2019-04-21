IPL 2019: KKR star Andre Russell calls for batting flexibility after defeat

ipl-news

Though Andre Russell quickly put a finger on his lips, it was a night the West Indian clearly preferred candid over caution

Andre Russell

Is Andre Russell's ominous batting form being largely wasted by the Kolkata Knight Riders? It now seems that the big-hitting Jamaican himself thinks so. "I believe so, but… ," Russell responded at the post-match media conference on Friday when someone asked whether he should've batted higher up the order at No. 4, particularly in the light of the stiff 214-run target that Royal Challengers Bangalore had set for the Knights. Though Russell quickly put a finger on his lips, it was a night the West Indian clearly preferred candid over caution.

Also Read: I am disappointed, should have batted higher, says Andre Russell

"Honestly, I think sometimes you have to be flexible as a team," he went on. "When you look at the makeup of our team, I wouldn't mind going to bat at No. 4. I believe when I am at the crease, Virat Kohli is going to bowl his best bowlers at me."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates