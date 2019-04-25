IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders desperate for win vs Rajasthan Royals at Eden

ipl-news

A battle for a spot in the play offs is heating up as we near the end stages of the IPL. Both the teams walk into tonight's match after suffering losses and will look to redeem themselves

IPL team Rajasthan Royals Players

While Kolkata Knight Riders lost to SRH in their previous encounter which led to their 5th consecutive loss of the season, Rajasthan Royals suffered a loss to DC in their previous outing.

Rajasthan Royals are expected to put up a good match as they fight for survival in the hopes of not finishing the league as the bottom-ranked team this year. The team's performance has improved with the change in captaincy under new captain Steve Smith and Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to end tonight’s game with the result tilting in their favour. Similarly. KKR skipper Dinesh Kartik also has a point to prove to his critics and justify his World Cup selection over Delhi Capitals player Rishabh Pant.

Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Strokes might play their last match of this year’s IPL as they will go back for their respective national camps to prepare for the upcoming ICC World Cup in England. Kolkata Knight Riders might also be without the services of Joe Denly and Ferguson who have also been called up to represent their countries for the World Cup after tonight.



Battles to watch out for:

Andre Russell vs Jofra Archer –

Andre Russell has been the only star from this KKR’s disappointing campaign saving them from embarrassments and single-handedly performing and winning the matches with his all-round capabilities. Jofra Archer has been a bright spot from Rajasthan Royals this year. Archer has been excellent with the ball this season bowling economical spells and taking crucial wickets. His ball hitting capabilities have also helped Rajasthan Royals in the end overs of the match, It will be interesting to watch how both match winners perform against each other.

Ben Stokes vs Sunil Narine -

The English All Rounder has not been in the best form in this year’s tournament and will have a last ditch at getting back in touch before the main event in his home country. Sunil Narine also has blown hot and cold throughout the IPL this year and might look to salvage his lost respect as a game changer. The Duo will be eager to act as match winners for their respective IPL franchises and will look forward to carrying some form for their nation to in the World Cup.

Rajasthan Royals might not make any changes and continue with the same playing 11 from their last match.

While Kolkata Knight Riders are still cutting n chopping players to trying diff combinations in desperation to win and push for a top 4 spot.

Expect a high scoring match tonight with the fast nature of the Eden Gardens pitch and both the teams' players who can hit the ball long.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates