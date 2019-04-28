IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders look to end their losing streak as they take on Mumbai Indians

ipl-news

Rohit Sharmas Mumbai Indians and Dinesh Kartiks Kolkata Knight Riders will meet for the first time in IPL this year

Mumbai INdians Skipper Rohit Sharma

MI is currently sitting at the second spot while KKR is languishing at seventh place. Mumbai Indians walk into the match after registering a huge win against Dhoni-less CSK in Chennai, while KKR faced yet another defeat when they hosted the Rajasthan Royals making it their sixth consecutive loss of the season.

Eden Gardens being home ground to KKR seems to be a happy hunting ground for the Mumbai Indians as KKR have won 2 matches at Eden Gardens against MI, while Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians has won 7 against KKR at their home turf.

Battles to watch out for :

Andre Russell vs Jasprit Bumrah -

Andre Russell has been by far the player of the series for KKR and has been the sole match winner for them. Scoring 402 runs at an average of 58, Andre Russell has hit 42 sixes at an incredible strike rate of 209. Jasprit Bumah is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world right now and it will be a spectacle when these 2 players come face to face.

Rohit Sharma vs Narine -

Rohit Sharma’s average is an astonishing 93 in his last 5 innings at the Eden Gardens and there is no doubt that Eden Gardens is his favourite ground. Sunil Narine has bowled well in his last few outings here and has been very economical for the KKR. It will be interesting to see what Narine does to contain India’s explosive Hit-Man.

Head to Head

It surely has to be one of the most unbalanced head to head ratio in IPL history as Mumbai Indians have won 18 matches against tonight’s opposition while KKR has only registered 5 wins vs the westerners.

MI are high on confidence after the recent victory against CSK and surely look forward to continuing with their winning momentum and secure a playoff spot for themselves.

If KKR loses they will be knocked out of the tournament.

