IPL 2019: KXIP owner Preity Zinta has fun with Mujeeb Ur Rahman on team bus, watch video

ipl-news

Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta was in great spirits before the match against Mumbai Indians, when she posted a fun video with her players on the team bus.

Preity Zinta with Mujeeb Zadran (Pic/ Preity Zinta Instagram)

Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta posted a video on her Instagram of herself having some fun with KXIP player Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Preity Zinta captioned the video as, "Flaunting my language skills with @mujeeb_zadran after our last game in Punjab, Can anyone guess what we are saying and in which language? #saddapunjab #saddasquad #ting @kxipofficial"

Preity Zinta posted this video before Kings XI Punjab's match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, yesterday, in which Zinta's team lost in a last-ball thriller.

In Kings XI Punjab's innings, Gayle, who smashed seven towering sixes and also hit three fours, laid the platform for the big total with his opening partner Rahul.

The duo's 116-run stand in 77 balls took MI by storm. Gayle's dismissal in the 13th over slowed down the innings but Rahul punished Hardik Pandya by hitting three sixes and a four in the 19th, which yielded them 25 runs.

Thirteen came off the final over to boost the total.

The flamboyant Gayle, who was circumspect initially, struck Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff for three huge sixes and one four to cream off 23 runs to begin the punishing act.

P.S note - The player in the video is Mujeeb Ur Rahman who plays for KXIP in the IPL

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates