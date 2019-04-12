IPL 2019: Late-night finishes taking toll on the body, says Kuldeep Yadav

ipl-news

Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who will be one of India's major weapons in the upcoming World Cup, has accepted that the IPL is taking a toll on the body, especially the late finishes. The chinaman bowler stressed that it is important to train smartly keeping in mind the quadrennial tournament that starts on May 30.

Almost all 8pm games are ending post midnight in this edition. It is so taxing that CSK skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday posted a photo on social media where he is sleeping on the floor of an airport in order to catch some sleep before they left for their next game in Rajasthan.

"It becomes very hectic [when matches gets over so late]. You need to recover very well as in this competition, you need to play two matches in three days at times. Then there is travel too. So it does take a toll on the body," Kuldeep said.

"You need to maintain yourself, eat well and sleep well. With the World Cup just after the IPL, training is very important and how you go about it," the chinaman bowler said.

