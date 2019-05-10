IPL 2019: Long break for injured Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph

ipl-news

Not only was he ruled out of the league, but also the upcoming World Cup for the West Indies.

Alzarri Joseph

Coming into the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians pacer Alzarri Joseph impressed all as he finished with best-ever IPL figures of 6/12 in his debut game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But a bad tumble while fielding against Rajasthan Royals saw him dislocate his shoulder. Not only was he ruled out of the league, but also the upcoming World Cup for the West Indies. While the mental anguish cannot be discounted, MI have taken him under their wings and will be looking after the pacer till he is fit to bowl again.

IANS has learnt that not only did Mumbai Indians organise for the fast bowler's surgery, but Alzarri will undergo complete rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of the MI management and will be released only after he is fit to take the field. The entire process could take around four to five months.

"He has been in Mumbai throughout and his situation was assessed and the surgery was done on April 30. He is currently recovering and has no movement on the shoulder as it is strapped. One of his family members is here to stay by his side. All his treatment and rehab will be taken care of by MI. He will be shifting to the MI guest house in Navi Mumbai and continue physiotherapy for the next two to three months at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

"After this, he will undergo rehab and hit the ground at the Mumbai Indians academy. It should ideally take around four to five months and even his family member shall stay with him during this phase," the source said.

This isn't the first time when the MI management has ensured that an injured player is taken complete care of till he is ready to take the field. Even in the case of former MI player Pawan Suyal, the management had taken complete care of the player when he was injured and not fit to play.

"Nita Ambani has always made it very clear that the players in this team are not just a bunch of cricketers representing Mumbai Indians, they are all part of the family," the source added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates