IPL 2019: Manan Vohra reveals his grandfather's role in his career

ipl-news

Rajasthan Royals' explosive batsman Manan Vohra talks about his preparations for the IPL 2019 and why he carries a hair dryer while travelling during the IPL.

Manan Vohra (Pic/ Manan Vohra Instagram)

Manan Vohra is one of the players to watch out for at the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019. mid-day.com had a chance to catch up with the stylish batsman and ask about his plans for the IPL 2019. Manan Vohra talks about a variety of topics including Sachin Tendulkar being his role model and how he loves to chill with his friends in his free time.

What inspired you to take up cricket in your childhood? What role did your grandfather play in you becoming a cricketer?

My inspiration was Sachin Tendulkar. I used to watch Sachin Tendulkar on the screen, his way of batting and his style of smashing all the bowlers. I always had this kick inside of me; Sachin’s way of batting was like eye candy to me and I wanted to imitate him. I would do so in the backyard of my home. It was then that my parents saw my interest in cricket. My grandfather is a former hockey player and he always encouraged me to play some sport, it was not necessarily hockey. He has been supportive ever since he saw me enjoy playing as well as watching cricket. He’s had my back whenever times have been tough, he has been my motivation.

Who are your idols in cricket? Any player you looked up to when you took up the sport?

While I was younger I adored Sachin Tendulkar’s style of batting. In recent times, I really look up to Virat Kohli and his form of the game. His dedication on-field comes naturally and so during the practice sessions.

What do you personally plan to achieve from the Rajasthan Royals training camp in Mumbai?

My main aim during this training camp was to bond with this new team here and I thought that would be a challenge. But that’s not true. The staff and players have been extremely supportive and we’re all working together to get ready for the IPL.

What are your goals at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019?

The goal is to contribute to the team to win the title this season and to learn as much as I can from likes of Paddy Upton and Shane Warne. I’m also looking forward to contributing as much as I can to the team’s success.

What are the learnings that you have taken along with you after your successful innings at Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The learnings have been tremendous, I have played with the likes of AB and Virat Kohli and their way of shaping their game has definitely inspired me to keep up my game going forward in the right direction. Not only that, there have been so many instances that have given me direction and drive to move forward and perform to the best of my ability.

What do you do to unwind, when you are not playing cricket?

I love to spend time with my family, considering I hardly get any time with them. I have a few close friends and I like to chill and hangout with them. Also, I like to spend some time alone which I love to do and also as I’m a very peace-loving man.

What are the five basic necessities that you carry in your bag, while continuously travelling during the IPL 2019?

The five things that I will carry along will be my laptop, charger, watch, my own hair dryer (because hotel hair dryers are not all that great) and also my supplements.

What do you think of India's chances at the ICC World Cup 2019?

The current Indian team are in good form and have a very bright scope of bringing the cup back home.

Any message for youngsters who dream of becoming a successful cricketer like you?

To all the youngsters I would just like to say work hard during practice sessions and give it your best. Train to the best of your ability and deliver quality. The toil during the practice sessions is only reflected through one’s performance on the field so give it your best shot.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag exclusive interview: Whatever I am is because of my father

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates